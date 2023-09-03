And she admitted that the issue has made her reluctant to continue with the project.

Tracy Ostle is the chair of the Foss Fairy Trail – a trail of fairy houses along the banks of the River Foss across from Huntington Road.

The 57-year-old maintains the trail when she is not working at her day job as a civil servant.

Tracy started off by making the ‘Nut Hut’ for some of the local squirrels, which turned into a full trail.

Tracy Ostle maintains the Foss Fairy Trail (Image: Dylan Connell)

But the site has faced problems with vandalism and drug use which has made her consider its future.

Tracy said the issue has been at its worst during the school holidays and over 80 incidents of vandalism and drug use have been reported to North Yorkshire Police.

“The damage they’ve done is just horrific,” she said.

A graffitied table on the trail (Image: Dylan Connell)

Tracy continues to maintain the site with the help of other volunteers and local firms, including Henry Boot Construction, but admitted that the spate of crimes in the area had made her reluctant to continue.

“It’s just soul destroying,” she said. “I was at the point of giving up.”

Vandalism has included tables and chairs being thrown into the river, some of the tables being graffitied and trees being badly damaged.

A pond was installed by volunteers, but it now sits empty after tree branches were thrown into the water and the surrounding stones were damaged.

Tracy with the now empty pond (Image: Dylan Connell)

There has also been extensive littering in the area, including alcohol cans and drug packets.

“I have just stopped putting stuff down there at the moment,” said Tracy. “It’s pointless.”

Tracy urged people to be aware of any crimes taking place on the trail and to report any incidents to the police or the Foss Fairy Trail Committee (thefossfairytrail@gmail.com) as soon as possible.

Alcohol cans and drug packets left at the Foss Fairy Trail (Image: Dylan Connell)

North Yorkshire Police has urged people to report any incidents of criminal damage or drug use.

"It’s extremely disappointing that criminal damage and drug use has occurred on this valuable community-run resource – such behaviour is simply not acceptable,” said a force spokesperson.

"Our Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to carry out patrols in the area, and we urge people to keep reporting incidents to us so we can respond and take action.

“You can make a report on our website, by calling 101, or pass details to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Tracy maintaining the site (Image: Dylan Connell)

City of York Council’s ward councillor for Heworth, Robert Webb, said the trail had improved the area and the council is working with the police to address the concerns over vandalism.

“The Foss Fairy Trail has done brilliant things to the area,” he said.

“It’s a shame when vandalism takes place.

Tracy with one of the damaged trees (Image: Dylan Connell)

“We have worked with community police to get a presence down there – that has made a difference.

“The Foss Fairy Trail has improved the areas as a whole.

“We are working with the police to help improve patrols, but police numbers are limited - there’s only so much they can do.”