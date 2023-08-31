A fifth person was also before the court facing a related charge.

Sian Louise Roe, 36, and Lilly-Ann Roe, 18, both of Constantine Avenue, Tang Hall, Jay Baxter, 21, of Lime Tree Avenue, New Earswick, and Alexander Payne, 19, of Overdale Road, Middlesbrough, are all accused of conspiracy to supply Ecstasy, conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply tetrahydrocannabinol and conspiracy to produce tetrahydrocannabinol.

Tetrahydrocannabinol is a psychoactive chemical obtained from cannabis plants.

Payne also faces a charge that he possessed MDMA with intent to supply it on Kilburn Road, off Fulford Road, on November 16, 2020.

All the offences are alleged to have occurred between January 1, 2020, and December 1 2020.

As the conspiracy charges can only be tried by a judge and jury, all the cases against all four were sent to York Crown Court.

Joseph Gilchrist, 20, of Malmesbury Park Place, Bournemouth, is charged with failure to comply with an official notice to disclose to the police the PIN numbers of two iPhones on August 19, 2022. He also indicated that he will plead not guilty.

Because his case is linked to the cases of the other four, he was also sent to York Crown Court.

All five were released on bail. They were ordered to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at the higher court on October 2 where they will formally enter their pleas.