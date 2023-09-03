The Friends of Glen Gardens group organised the Heworth Scarecrow Trail, with 25 scarecrows on display for visitors to see.

A spokesperson for Friends of Glen Gardens said: "It was a brilliant weekend of scarecrows around Heworth. It was a great success.

"It was all put together by hard working volunteers - and everyone enjoyed homemade cakes and refreshments.

Two more of the scarecrows on display in Heworth (Image: Supplied)

The scarecrows on show ranged from the Loch Ness Monster and Paddington Bear to bumblebees and other insects.

In past events, scarecrows of music legends The Beatles have been on show, as well as robots, knights in shining armour and Halloween-themed sheep.

The Friends of Glen Gardens group is currently searching for new volunteers. Further details can be found on the website.

Insect scarecrows hunt each other down in Heworth (Image: Supplied)

The volunteer groups carry out different activities including gardening, baking, running the kiosk and litter picking.

"We have a number of enthusiastic friends who help maintain areas of the gardens," a spokesperson said.