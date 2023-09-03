The display called 'Inspired by Italy' opens on Saturday September 16 on the first floor of Beningbrough Hall.

Italy was a source of inspiration in the building of Beningbrough, 300 years later the continuing impact is celebrated. There will be hidden views of Venice, which contrast with newly commissioned images of Beningbrough, alongside classical Rome.

The exhibition brings together the work of Kate Somervell, a Yorkshire based landscape photographer and Giovanni Battista Piranesi, an 18th-century Italian artist. It aims to highlight the romance and reality of Italy and the Italian influence on one of Yorkshire’s great houses. Both artists take inspiration from architecture despite working 300 years apart.

Photographer Kate Somervell in action (Image: Jonny Walton)

Photographer Kate said: “Initially, I had no idea how many parallels there would be to discover in rhythm, materials, design and architectural elements that would echo from Venice to Beningbrough. A true journey of discovery.”

Visitors can watch an introductory film linking historical Italian influences with the black and white photographs of modern-day Italy and Beningbrough, alongside ongoing garden developments.

The next phase of the evolving garden is a new Mediterranean Garden, designed by award winning garden designed Andy Sturgeon. Other hands-on elements include the reading of a letter from a former Beningbrough resident from Rome in the 1770s and a chance to build structures if the architecture inspires.

An image of the water tower at Beningbrough included in the exhibition (Image: Kate Somervell)

It's the first exhibition in The Reddihough Galleries. The late Mr Ian Reddihough, a proud Yorkshireman and avid supporter of Beningbrough Hall, left a lasting gift in his will to support the conservation and care of this cherished place. To commemorate Mr Reddihough’s gift to the charity, the first-floor art gallery spaces have been named in his honour. The team said his generous contribution will ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy the beauty and history of Beningbrough.

The hall, now cared for by the National Trust, re-opened in the summer after a programme of work closed it for nearly two years. The entire house was emptied to allow for a full re-wire, fire compartmentalisation, stabilisation works and new LED lighting throughout.

Beningbrough Hall has recently undergone a renovation (Image: Chris Lacey)

Returning visitors have explored the ground floor historic rooms in recent weeks and the new exhibition will run until March, adding to the offer for autumn and winter.

The eight-acre garden is also undergoing something of a renaissance with developments by award winning designer Andy Sturgeon enhancing the grand borders, walled kitchen garden and extensive wilderness play area. Surrounded by 380 acres of parkland, the wider estate extends to offer walks through hidden woods and along riverside paths.