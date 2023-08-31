John Leadbitter, 62, of no fixed address, is alleged to have deliberately caused the fire at Ampleforth Surgery with intent to endanger life.

He also faces allegations that he caused actual bodily harm to a member of staff at the surgery and was in possession of a knife at the time.

He is further charged with unlawful violence.

All the offences are alleged to have occurred at the surgery on August 29.

Because the charge of arson with intent to endanger life can only be tried by a judge and jury, all the charges were sent to York Crown Court for trial.

Leadbitter, who was represented by Nick Darwin acting as duty solicitor, did not make a bail application.

He was remanded in custody.

His next appearance will be before York Crown Court on October 9 when he will attend a plea and trial preparation hearing and may be asked to enter his formal plea.

Ampleforth Surgery, which is part of the Ampleforth and Hovingham Surgery group, has been closed since the fire two days ago.

A notice on its website informs patients it cannot dispense medications at the site and doctors cannot see patients there.

The notice does not give any details about the future opening of the surgery.