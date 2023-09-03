St Margarets Homecare, which is operating in Harrogate and Selby, has been ranked among the top 20 groups in the country by the homecare reviews site.

Ross Kneller, director at St Margarets Homecare, said: “We are humbled and proud to have won this award. It’s a testament to the dedication, care and compassion of our care professionals who go above and beyond to ensure that our clients and their families and safe and assured.

“The last few years have been difficult for us all in the care industry. The client and family and friends review success demonstrate that despite everything we always offer an exceptional standard of care. I’d like to congratulate the incredible team of carers we have that made this award happen.”

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

The award is based on the home care group’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.