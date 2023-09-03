RESIDENTS and staff members from a care home in York welcomed crowds from the local community to their carnival-style Summer Fair.
The event at Handley House care home saw visitors enjoy live entertainment from singer Karen Clegg, facepainting, bouncy castles, stalls from local businesses and lots of family-fun games.
Home manager at Handley House, Charlie Parker, said: "This year’s annual Summer Fair has been our best one yet.
"Our residents and staff members were ecstatic to see so many members of the community come along to celebrate with us, there were smiles all around.
"Overall, we raised an incredible £1,400 – we can’t thank everyone enough for coming."
Seventy-eight-year-old resident, Jacqueline Milner, said an awful lot of thought went into the whole day.
"Everyone enjoyed themselves and I even had a Pimm’s," she added.
Residents and staff members at Handley House are also inviting their community to their weekly coffee morning, every Wednesday from 10.30am.
