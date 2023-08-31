A POPULAR independent cafe and tearoom in York city centre is getting a fresh new look.
York's ever-popular Hairy Fig in Fossgate is closed for a refurb with the nextdoor deli open as normal.
Originally set up in 2008 The Hairy Fig, a traditional deli-grocers, serving hams, health food and continental specialities is next door to the Merchant Adventurers' Hall gateway.
A sign in the cafe window says: "Thank you for your patience and understanding.
"We look forward to seeing you all when we reopen on September 13.
"However, just to let you know, our deli, next door will be opening its normal hours."
The shop is currently open Monday - Saturday between 9am - 5pm and on Sunday from 11am-5pm.
