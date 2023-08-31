A BUS service through York is being diverted today (August 31) to allow a funeral service to take place.
First Bus York has announced a temporary diversion on part of its number 4 route.
The firm says the usual city centre to Acomb bus be altered between the hours of 12.30pm and 3.30pm.
A funeral procession service is taking place on Foxwood Lane around 1.30pm.
The company said that Thanet Road, Foxwood Lane and Cornlands Road stops will not be served between these times.
Details of the diversion route can be found on the First Bus website.
