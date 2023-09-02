One-way streets, pedestrian zones, footpaths and traffic lights are inconsequential to them.

Dark nights hold no fear to them, but even their escapades have been surpassed by their motorised cousins - the dreaded motorised, scooter/motorcycle fast food delivery riders.

They are just as ignorant as their cycling brethren, but faster and more deadly.

Queuing traffic is no problem, one-way streets are no problem, no-entry streets are no problem.

Fix an L plate on their motorbike and the highway code has no meaning - surely a minimum level of competence should be attained before they are allowed on the road?

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

Could Putin be attacking Russians?

UKRAINE is allegedly launching drone attacks into Russian territory. Bravo and very well done. It's about time they got a taste of their own medicine.

I'm just a bit worried though that Russia could be launching these attacks on it's own territory.

Putin is capable of anything, as we all know. He could have ordered these attacks to justify intensifying his attacks on Ukraine.

I wouldn't put anything past this despot.

He still is the most dangerous man in the world today.

M Horsman,

Moorland Road,

York

---

---

Consultants aren't the only ones losing wages

EVEN though consultants admit they are well paid they are striking because they state their salaries have been cut back, in real terms, over the past 14 years.

Oh boohoo, join the club, so have the rest of the country.

Before retiring I worked in local government for 21 years and for most of that time we had either a wage freeze or increases that were so small it was meaningless.

If I had not achieved promotions during this time my pension would have been a lot less than it is.

And as to the consultants saying they are heartbroken at more patients having appointments cancelled, I don’t believe them for a second.

Ann Cruickshank,

Oxford Road,

Andsell,

Lytham St Annes