The Jack Brunton Charitable Trust was created in 1986 with the primary aim of benefitting the population of rural villages and towns within the boundary of the Old North Riding of Yorkshire, which existed before the 1974 boundary changes.

The partnership between The Jack Brunton Charitable Trust and Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) has been longstanding, as the first contribution, a £16,000 donation towards a snow plough at for use at the YAA’s Topcliffe Airbase in 2012, marked the beginning of a relationship that has impacted countless lives.

Speaking of the partnership, Derek Noble, chairman of The Jack Brunton Charitable Trust, said: "We are immensely proud to reach this remarkable milestone of £500,000 in donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

"Our trust has always been committed to making a difference in the lives of those in need, and we are honoured to support the exceptional work of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in saving lives and serving our region. We look forward to continuing our partnership and making a positive impact together."

Over the years, the trust has been a staunch supporter of the YAA, making vital contributions towards enhancing the air ambulance's capabilities and ensuring its continued operation. The YAA said these generous donations have been "instrumental" in funding various helicopter support equipment for the airbase, as well as contributing towards other operational advancements.

Most recently, The Jack Brunton Charitable Trust played a role in funding eight technical crew member flight helmets, which feature their logo on the back. They also provided £20,000 towards a new stretcher system and have continuously supported the YAA for operational costs, enabling the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to offer life-saving services to those in need.

Mike Harrop, chairman of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: "The Jack Brunton Charitable Trust is an incredible partner and a driving force behind our ability to deliver life-saving care to those in urgent need.

"Their unwavering commitment and generosity have had a profound impact on our charity, and we are humbled to have their continued support.

"This milestone of £500,000 in donations is a testament to the trust's dedication to our mission and the communities we serve. We look forward to many more years of collaboration and life-saving efforts together."

Recognising the exceptional dedication of The Jack Brunton Charitable Trust, Yorkshire Air Ambulance bestowed the Trust, the prestigious ‘Grants and Trusts’ YAA Recognition Award in October 2017 and 2022. Furthermore, as a gesture of gratitude for their steadfast support, the YAA has adorned their fleet of helicopters with the trust's logo since 2018.