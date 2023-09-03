STAFF and residents from a care home in York channelled their inner Fred and Ginger at the home’s first ever Vintage Tea Dance.
Taking place in lounge at Ebor Court, the staff, residents and guests dressed in their best 50s outfits, put on their blue suede shoes and jived to the musical talents of Miss Lily Lovejoy.
Shane Talbot, the home's manager, said: "Ebor Court’s Vintage Tea Dance went down a storm.
"Our residents love to dance, especially when we invite live performers into the home, so we wanted to give them a special event where they could jitterbug, rock ‘n’ roll and boogie-woogie.
"The day couldn’t have been any better. Everyone was smiling, dancing and singing along to the fabulous performance. We can’t wait until the next event in December."
Ebor Court’s next Vintage Tea Dance will be on December 8 from 2.30pm. The home said all are welcome to dress up, hit the dancefloor and enjoy homemade refreshments.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here