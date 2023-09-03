Taking place in lounge at Ebor Court, the staff, residents and guests dressed in their best 50s outfits, put on their blue suede shoes and jived to the musical talents of Miss Lily Lovejoy.

Shane Talbot, the home's manager, said: "Ebor Court’s Vintage Tea Dance went down a storm.

"Our residents love to dance, especially when we invite live performers into the home, so we wanted to give them a special event where they could jitterbug, rock ‘n’ roll and boogie-woogie.

Residents got involved in the dancing fun (Image: Supplied)

"The day couldn’t have been any better. Everyone was smiling, dancing and singing along to the fabulous performance. We can’t wait until the next event in December."

Ebor Court’s next Vintage Tea Dance will be on December 8 from 2.30pm. The home said all are welcome to dress up, hit the dancefloor and enjoy homemade refreshments.