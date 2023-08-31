A rare super blue moon filled the sky over night, treating stargazers to a phenomenon that will only happen once this year.

Unlike its name suggests, a blue moon is not named after the colour and instead refers to the second full moon in one calendar month.

Lisa Young's photo of the blue moon last night

Most months only have one full moon, so a second is a quite a rare event, occurring approximately once every two or three years.

Press readers were busy taking photos of the phenomenon and shared their images on our Press Camera Club group on Facebook.

Thanks to Paul Bailey, Lisa Young, Edward Matthews, Simon Boyle, Emma Richardson, Jacqui Lowe and Simon McCabe for their photos which we are sharing with you today.

Blue moon at North Shields Fish Quay by Simon McCabe (Image: Simon McCabe)

