Little Bird Artisan Markets are getting set for another round of bustling markets in Harrogate and Knaresborough over the weekend. They bring a modern twist to the traditional markets that so many of Yorkshire's towns are famous for.

Each market will be packed full of traders from across the area, selling their goods. The event always brings together some of the finest artist, bakers, creators, designers and creators to showcase their handmade and specially selected high-quality goods all in the one location.

The markets return to North Yorkshire this weekend (Image: Supplied)

A spokesperson for Little Bird said: "The markets are a great day out for all ages and a good family day out before the kids go back to school. They have goods to suit everyone, you’ll be surprised at the variety you can find.

"Not only are there items for your home, there is lots of self-care, children’s, crafts, art, accessories, clothing, food, drink and lots more.

"Each market also has street food vendors to keep you feed and hydrated as you browse the stalls.

"Not only are the markets packed full of amazing products, but they are also both located in beautiful settings."

In Knaresborough the market takes place in the Castle grounds. The Castle was built around 1100 and is open to visitors during the summer.

The markets feature handmade goods from a variety of traders (Image: Supplied)

"The views over looking the River Nidd are something you must see and there are lots of walks leading off from the grounds to explore the town or riverbanks," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the Harrogate market is set within the famous Valley Gardens, which has something for all ages from floral displays, historic buildings and even a skatepark. The park is a short walk from all Harrogate’s attractions, so you can visit the famous teashops for afternoon tea or soak up some of the town’s history and architecture.

The spokesperson said: "Little Bird has always been based on the ethos of shopping small and shopping local and encouraging people to support small independent businesses.

Visitors can also enjoy food and drink from different vendors (Image: Supplied)

"They also support local communities they trade in and encourage people to visit not only the markets but also the local businesses and tourist attraction in the local area, boosting tourism in each area."

The market is coming to Knaresborough today (September 2) from 10am until 3pm and to Harrogate tomorrow (September 3) from 10am until 3pm.

For further information visit the Little Bird Made website or if you have any questions please email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk