The Together for Short Lives Butterfly flew into Morrisons in Acomb on Tuesday (August 29) and the store in Foss Islands on Wednesday (August 30) for a special nationwide Butterfly Trail relay.

The Butterfly Trail has been a month-long event that has seen the Together for Short Lives butterfly travelling across the country from store-to-store, raising awareness and funds for children’s hospices and the families they care for.

Natalie Brown, community champion at Acomb and Wendy Davis, community champion at Foss Islands, said together: "It has been a fantastic fundraiser at both stores and customers have been very generous.

The fundraiser is supporting seriously ill children and their families (Image: Supplied)

"Colleagues from both stores have supported with the fundraising and we would like to thank everyone for their generosity."

Each of the 525 Morrisons stores and sites have had a butterfly for a day and have raised as much as possible with different fundraising things, before passing it on to the next store.