A SPECIAL fundraiser is flying high after paying a visit to two supermarkets in York.
The Together for Short Lives Butterfly flew into Morrisons in Acomb on Tuesday (August 29) and the store in Foss Islands on Wednesday (August 30) for a special nationwide Butterfly Trail relay.
The Butterfly Trail has been a month-long event that has seen the Together for Short Lives butterfly travelling across the country from store-to-store, raising awareness and funds for children’s hospices and the families they care for.
Natalie Brown, community champion at Acomb and Wendy Davis, community champion at Foss Islands, said together: "It has been a fantastic fundraiser at both stores and customers have been very generous.
"Colleagues from both stores have supported with the fundraising and we would like to thank everyone for their generosity."
Each of the 525 Morrisons stores and sites have had a butterfly for a day and have raised as much as possible with different fundraising things, before passing it on to the next store.
