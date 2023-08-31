North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.08pm last night (August 30) to Norton Road in Malton after a call from a member of the public stated a man had tumbled 15 metres down a grassy embankment while answering the call of nature and was complaining of pain in his hips.

A service spokesman said: "Both Malton appliances attended – the second called out to bring a scoop stretcher with them.

"Ambulance were also requested and their attendance priority increased due to the male then complaining of back pain, feeling cold and existing arthritis.

"Almost an hour later, the man was successfully brought back to road level by use of crew power, lines and the scoop stretcher, where he then declined any medical attention and made his own way down the road from the emergency services crews stating he was ‘going for another beer’."