A FIRE has been started deliberately in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at shortly before 6pm last night (August 30) to a spot under the bridge near Garden Place.
A service spokesman said: "The night shift started with a bang – several ones in fact, heard in the background as 15 999 calls made to the service stated there were explosions heard and smoke sighted near The Shambles multi-storey car park.
"On attendance, York crew found a tent and belongings – including aerosol cans – belonging to a homeless person, on fire after being ignited deliberately. Hose reel used to extinguish."
