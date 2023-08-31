North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at shortly before 6pm last night (August 30) to a spot under the bridge near Garden Place.

A service spokesman said: "The night shift started with a bang – several ones in fact, heard in the background as 15 999 calls made to the service stated there were explosions heard and smoke sighted near The Shambles multi-storey car park.

"On attendance, York crew found a tent and belongings – including aerosol cans – belonging to a homeless person, on fire after being ignited deliberately. Hose reel used to extinguish."