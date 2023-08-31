Humberside Police say 17-year-old Josh is missing from Goole in East Yorkshire.

A force spokesman said: "We are concerned for his welfare and are seeking your support to help find him.

"Josh was last seen in the Hook Road area of Goole on Tuesday evening (August 29) at about 9.45pm."

He is described as approximately 6ft 1” tall with short brown hair and is believed to have been wearing all black clothing with a Tommy Hilfiger puffer jacket and black Nike shoes.

If anyone has seen Josh, or knows where he is, you can contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 588 of August 29.