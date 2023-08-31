POLICE have put out an urgent appeal to help find a missing teenager.
Humberside Police say 17-year-old Josh is missing from Goole in East Yorkshire.
A force spokesman said: "We are concerned for his welfare and are seeking your support to help find him.
"Josh was last seen in the Hook Road area of Goole on Tuesday evening (August 29) at about 9.45pm."
He is described as approximately 6ft 1” tall with short brown hair and is believed to have been wearing all black clothing with a Tommy Hilfiger puffer jacket and black Nike shoes.
If anyone has seen Josh, or knows where he is, you can contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 588 of August 29.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article