Humberside Police say 17-year-old Josh was missing from Goole in East Yorkshire.

Read next:

A force spokesman said yesterday: "We are concerned for his welfare and are seeking your support to help find him.

"Josh was last seen in the Hook Road area of Goole on Tuesday evening (August 29) at about 9.45pm."

But this afternoon (August 31) police have confirmed that Josh has been found safe and well and they have called off the search.