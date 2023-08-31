POLICE say a missing teenager has turned up following an urgent appeal.
Humberside Police say 17-year-old Josh was missing from Goole in East Yorkshire.
Read next:
- Explosions heard in York city centre - emergency crews called in
- ‘I’m going for another beer’ - man falls 15 metres in North Yorkshire town
- York mum's dream comes true as derelict corner shop brought back to life
A force spokesman said yesterday: "We are concerned for his welfare and are seeking your support to help find him.
"Josh was last seen in the Hook Road area of Goole on Tuesday evening (August 29) at about 9.45pm."
But this afternoon (August 31) police have confirmed that Josh has been found safe and well and they have called off the search.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article