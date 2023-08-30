Wold Top Brewery’s Scarborough Fair IPA took the accolade for the United Kingdom’s best English-style IPA at the 16th annual World Beer Awards following judging in London recently.

International judges blind-tasted and scored the beers over two rounds to decide the best ones in each style.

Scarborough Fair IPA, 6.0% ABV, is a strong, triple-hopped beer with a pale, Wold-grown malt base. This gluten-free beer also won a silver medal in the 2022 Free From Food Awards.

Manager Alex Balchin said: “It’s wonderful to see our Yorkshire beer achieving success on such a large international platform. Being named the UK’s best English-style IPA in the World Beer Awards is really special and a testament to the skill and expertise of our brewing team.”

Judge Adrian-Tierney Jones commented: “Once again the winners in the World Beer Awards demonstrate a pulsating and exciting snapshot of some of the most exciting beers being brewed across the globe.”

The World Beer Awards are the global awards selecting the very best in all the internationally recognised styles, award and promote the world’s best beers to consumers and trade across the globe.Wold Top was founded in 2003 and is located on the Mellor family farm at Hunmanby Grange near Filey. The team use home-grown barley and water from the farm’s borehole to produce a range of award-winning cask, keg and bottled beers that are available throughout Yorkshire and nationwide