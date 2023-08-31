Café Neuro plans to provide monthly daytime and evening cafés at the Folk Hall in New Earswick from Thursday September 28.

The charity, founded in 2020, has become a lifeline for many people living with a long-term neurological conditions including epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, stroke, FND, and MS.

Diana Toseland, Chair of Trustees of Café Neuro York and a Consultant Clinical Neuropsychologist with over 30 years’ experience in Neuro-rehabilitation, said: “We are very excited about our launch event and hope many will attend.

"The aim of the event is to give charities, healthcare professionals, social prescribers, council workers and more a chance to find out more about our work so that they can confidently signpost people with long-term neurological conditions to our services to enhance their overall health and wellbeing.”

Diana added: “I am so pleased how the cafés are going; however we are keen to reach more people who could benefit from attending and meeting people who understand their experiences.

“I believe one of the best ways to do this is by working with York and North Yorkshire’s professional community to signpost people living with a long-term neurological condition to our cafés. They are open to anyone and free to attend.”

Café Neuro York’s launch event runs from 3pm to 5pm and allows attendees to meet the charity’s trustees, get involved with some of the activities that Café Neuro York regularly hosts, connect with some of the charity’s existing members and learn how the social activities have shaped their lives for the better and enjoy a complimentary afternoon tea.

To RSVP your attendance to Café Neuro York’s open day event, go to: https://cafeneuroyork.org.uk/cafe-neuro-york-launch-event

Café Neuro York’s regular cafés are on the first Wednesday of the month, 6pm – 7.30pm and the third Friday of the month, 11.30am – 1pm at the Folk Hall in New Earswick.

For more information about Café Neuro York visit: www.cafeneuroyork.org.uk.