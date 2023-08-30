North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage after the collision on the A165 in Osgodby, Scarborough, yesterday (August 29) at around 6.10pm.

The crash involved a blue Nissan Qashqai and a blue Volkswagen Golf.

A force spokesperson said the vehicles were both travelling southbound when they crashed.

“The driver of the Nissan, a man aged in his 50s from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, sustained injuries,” they said.

“He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was discharged following treatment.

“The driver of the Golf, a man aged in his 20s from Bridlington, received treatments from paramedics.”

The stretch of road was closed until around 8pm while police officers investigated the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

Witnesses to the crash and anyone with relevant dash-cam footage are urged to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

If you can help, email toby.gonella2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two, and ask for Toby Gonella.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230162542 when passing information.