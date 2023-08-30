North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in the bar area of the Black Horse Inn at Wigginton at about 9.55pm on Friday, August 4.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "It was reported that homophobic language was used prior to and during the assault by the suspects, a man and a woman.

"The victim suffered injuries to his body, legs and hands. He reported the incident to the police on Monday 7 August.

"As part of ongoing enquiries including reviewing CCTV from within the pub, we are appealing for information about the full verbal exchange that occurred between the parties and any physical altercations that may have been witnessed."

Black Horse Inn Wigginton (Image: Street View)

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email james.hudson1@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Hudson If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference 12230147406 when providing details.