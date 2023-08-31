TransPennine Express has said from December it will withdraw Class 68 locomotives from the line to and from Scarborough.

The firm cited restoring “reliability and confidence” for its services to customers as the reason behind the decision.

Chris Jackson, Interim Managing Director at TransPennine Express, said the December timetable will see the Nova 3 fleet, which is pulled by the diesel-electric Class 68s, removed.

Instead, he said the firm will use diesel Class 185s and Class 802s on services to and from Scarborough.

“This decision is part of our plans to restore reliability and confidence for passengers by simplifying the business and putting customers at the heart of our decision-making process,” said Mr Jackson.

“We have undertaken a detailed review of operations and this review has identified issues with the operation and stabling of the Nova 3 fleet.

“We believe that the removal of the Nova 3 fleet from service from December 2023 will be a step forward towards returning TPE to a stable and resilient operator.”

Peggy Lister lives next to the railway line in Hillsborough Terrace, Clifton.

Last May she told The Press of the problems she faced living next to the line.

The 87-year-old said since the Class 68s were first introduced on the line at the end of 2019 the noise and smell had been unbearable.

Mrs Lister and her husband Michael have lived at the property for the past 36 years but last year she said the problem was at its worst.

Speaking last May, she said: “We opened our windows wide to let some fresh air into our house. Well, we rapidly were overcome by the disgusting stink and noise of the trains.”

At the time Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, told The Press: “I walked down to Grosvenor Terrace the other day - you can’t hear yourself think.”

Following the announcement that the Class 68s would be withdrawn, Mrs Lister said: “I am really pleased that those smelly trains are coming off the line. That will be a big relief."

Mrs Lister noted that the problem has been not as bad this year as she felt there had been less trains on the line.

From May services run by TransPennine Express were nationalised after the company was to be brought into operator of last resort.

The decision followed months of significant disruption and regular cancellations across the rail operator's network, which has resulted in a considerable decline in confidence for passengers who rely on the trains.