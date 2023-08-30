Liam Brown, 25, sneaked onto a farm in Burton, near Christchurch, in the dead of night to commit the disturbing act.

But he was detected by the farm's surveillance and found on the premises by farmers who rushed to the scene.

A DNA sample taken from a calf proved 'intercourse' had taken place on June 12, 2022.

Brown sobbed as he pleaded guilty to sexual penetration with a living animal and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal during a brief hearing at Poole Magistrates Court on August 25.

Liam Brown outside Poole Magistrates Court (Image: BNPS)

The case has been transferred to Bournemouth Crown Court for sentencing as magistrates said he may be facing a custodial sentence.

Prosecuting, Charles Nightingale said the farm – off Martins Hill Lane – had installed alarms and other surveillance equipment after becoming concerned about the welfare of their young livestock.

He said Brown had been known to the farmers since he was a child because some of his family members were previously employed at the farm.

Mr Nightingale said: “The defendant was found by members of the farming family who had concerns regarding the welfare of the young livestock in question and set up alarms in the area.

“On the night in question they were alerted by alarms and equipment they had set up with the result that the defendant was found.

The farm off Salisbury Road in Burton (Image: BNPS)

“Subsequently, samples were taken from the animal confirming the intercourse in question.”

The court heard that Brown had no previous convictions and had not returned to the farm since the incident.

Mr Nightingale added: “The family who own the farm want him nowhere near it.”

Defending, Harry Price-Smith agreed that the case should be committed for sentence at a crown court, and the defendant was given unconditional bail.

Brown, of Grosvenor Gardens in Boscombe, was addressed by the magistrates who said: “It is going to crown court because the offences are so serious it is possible you need greater punishment than we can give.”

The sentencing will take place on September 22.