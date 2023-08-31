This beautiful parkland is once again the perfect location, see huge displays of exhibits from all over the UK, with over 40 traction engines including magnificent Showman’s engines and pause to listen to traditional fairground organs historically used in travelling fairs and dance organs from ballrooms.

Wander around a large selection of vintage cars, commercials, including lorries, fire engines, buses etc, classic motorcycles, vintage tractors, military vehicles, miniature steam engines and stationary engines.

An action-packed arena programme will commence at 10.45am and run throughout both Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3, until 5pm.

Flyin’ Ryan Motorcycle Stunt Show will be performing in the main arena, showcasing dare-devil stunts, comedy routines and fire stunts all with a hilarious non-stop commentary even while airborne up to 30 feet in the air.

This professional team showcases an action-packed experience for the whole family. Keeping with the high-octane theme, if you’re a tractor enthusiast a visit to the purpose-built tractor pulling area is a must to see highly modified tractors, wagons, military vehicles and traction engines pushing their engines to the limits in their bid to convert power into traction to complete the ‘pull’.

This event is not only for the steam enthusiast, but also a fantastic family day out with plenty to keep everyone entertained all day long. Try out the vintage funfair rides, quad rides, giant inflatable complete with slides and castles, bungee trampolines and much more. See amazing birds of prey flying shows together with their static displays and take the opportunity to hold and interact with lizards and other exotic animals.

The Scarborough Fair Collection returns once again with its stage show production providing an eclectic mix of singers, dancers and musicians. Pull up a chair and sit back to enjoy this musical extravaganza which will take place at regular intervals over the weekend creating a typically traditional steam rally atmosphere.

Browse through the vast array of trade stands, visit the indoor craft, gift and fine food marquee and wander around the intriguing selection of autojumble, antiques and collectables.

The licensed bar and a varied selection of catering outlets will be serving refreshments all day.

Full price tickets can be purchased in advance are available at the gate on the day: Adults £12, Over 65s £10, Under 16s £6, Family* £30, Under 5s Free.

*Family - 2 Adults and up to 3 Under 16s.

For those wanting a full weekend of entertainment, a pre-booked camping and caravanning pitch is just £90 which includes family* admission and live band The Cover Ups on Friday evening and the RADs on Saturday evening (for public campers and exhibitors only). Pitches are available from midday Friday until 10am Monday.

For more information visit: www.outdoorshows.co.uk