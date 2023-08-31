Labour took control of City of York Council from the previous Lib Dem/ Green coalition following the council elections in May this year.

A Labour Party tweet on May 9 - days after Labour took control of York council - stated that emergency cost of living plans would be delivered within 100 days.

Labour will always take every action possible to ease the burden on working people.



Our new council leaders will deliver emergency cost of living action plans within 100 days.



Where Labour is in power, we deliver for communities.https://t.co/1dCEyVsYkc — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) May 9, 2023

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Cllr Claire Douglas, the new council leader, put out a joint statement around the same time, promising to create an emergency cost of living action plan.

Council leader Claire Douglas defended the new administration's record (Image: Supplied)

But Cllr Paula Widdowson, Lib Dem deputy group leader, accused the council leader of failing to deliver.

She said: “This is yet another broken promise from York Labour.

“Tackling the cost of living crisis was the Lib Dem led council’s top priority and it is deeply concerning that since taking control Labour have taken their foot off the pedal.”

The Libs Dems highlighted that Swindon – a new Labour council area – had produced its plan in time.

Cllr Widdowson backed the Lib Dem/ Green administration’s record after a July 2022 declaration of a cost of living emergency – citing an additional £450,000 secured for vulnerable residents.

Council leader Cllr Douglas defended her Labour administration’s record.

She said: “Since coming to power the new Labour administration has made changes to ward funding to ensure more support is directed to those communities most impacted by the cost of living crisis.

“We have also taken swift action to allocate £1.3 million over two years on work to make council homes more energy efficient, helping to combat fuel poverty.

“And starting next Monday, up to three children travelling by bus with a fare paying adult will travel for free, while those up to age 16 travelling unaccompanied will pay no more than £1 per journey.

“This is just the start as we give much greater focus to affordability for residents during the current cost-of-living crisis”.

The council and Liberal Democrats also clashed last month over new ward-funding budgets.

A budget reversal of a one-off growth fund was called a ‘community fund raid’ by the Lib Dems and the council responded by saying its new plans for funding included being measured against the national Index of Multiple Deprivation.

Councillor Andrew Hollyer, representing the Haxby and Wigginton ward for the Lib Dems said: “Local food banks and food shares and children’s holiday hunger programmes are amongst projects facing uncertain futures following Labour’s cut in funding.”