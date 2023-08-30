Big screens across York will all be taking part in National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 2.

This will give people the chance to watch a mix of recently released films such as Barbie and Oppenheimer as well as the return of much-loved classics from just £3 per person throughout the day.

Organised by the cross-industry body Cinema First, National Cinema Day 2023 follows on from the first National Cinema Day in almost three decades, which brought in almost 1.5 million admissions in 2022.

Where to watch a film for £3 at cinemas in York for National Cinema Day 2023

Here are some of the cinemas taking part in National Cinema Day across the city:

Cineworld Cinema – York

Location: York Community Stadium, Kathryn Ave, York, YO32 9AF

City Screen Picturehouse – York

Location: St Martins Courtyard, 13-17 Coney Street, York, YO1 9QL

Vue – York

Location: Horizon Court, Stirling Road, Rawcliffe, York, YO30 4XY

Sir David Attenborough will be back for Planet Earth III

Speaking to Screen Daily, Iain Jacon, chair of Cinema First said: “There seems no better time than now to celebrate UK cinema-going, one of the nation’s favourite out-of-home leisure activities.

“Coming off of the back of recent successes and the huge profile they have given to the sector, we wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy the big screen experience.

“While all the evidence confirms that cinema-going is amongst the most low-cost, best value-for-money leisure opportunities, we also of course recognise that many households are still experiencing significant impacts on their finances and wanted to do our bit to make a trip to the cinema even more affordable for the whole family.”

You can book tickets, see full film schedules and check to see if your local cinema is taking part in National Cinema Day on the official website.