POLICE have been cracking down on speeding in York.
North Yorkshire Police say their neighbourhood officers have been conducting speed checks in Bishopthorpe Road in a 20mph zone.
A police spokesman said: "Several drivers were given advice for going just over the limit and three persons reported for speeding offences.
"Drivers were also breathalysed as part of our drink drive campaign."
