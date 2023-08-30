POLICE have been cracking down on speeding in York.

North Yorkshire Police say their neighbourhood officers have been conducting speed checks in Bishopthorpe Road in a 20mph zone.

A police spokesman said: "Several drivers were given advice for going just over the limit and three persons reported for speeding offences.

"Drivers were also breathalysed as part of our drink drive campaign."

York Press: Police speed checks in Bishopthorpe Road in YorkPolice speed checks in Bishopthorpe Road in York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)