Police in York are investigating a house burglary on Burton Stone Lane, Clifton, during the early hours of Tuesday (August 29).

A spokesman said: "The suspects gained entry via the rear of the property and they stole several valuable items before making off in an unknown direction.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forwards along with reports of suspicious activity in the area around that time."

They are also asking residents and motorists to check their CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that covers the area, including in nearby Glencoe Street and Shipton Road.

If you can help, please email alice.gould@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Alice Gould.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230162744 when providing details.