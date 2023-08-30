As The Press reported on Tuesday, North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Ampleforth Surgery yesterday (August 29).

It came after the force received a report at around 12.25pm of a man who had allegedly caused damage to the surgery by setting fire to it and who was said to have assaulted a member of staff.

A force spokesperson said a man had been in possession of a knife and had indicated that he intended to harm himself.

A cordon was put in place during the incident and police officers negotiated with the suspect to help resolve the situation safely, the force said.

“At around 1.35pm police officers restrained a man and he was arrested and taken into custody,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said no serious injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished by firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

North Yorkshire Council’s representative for Ampleforth, Cllr Steve Mason, said: “This was a terrible event and I'm glad no one was hurt.

“I’m sure I echo everyone's gratitude for the emergency services in dealing with what was a concerning event.

“I must commend the swift action of the surgery in providing the patient support which is now available from the Hovingham Surgery.”

Cllr Steve Mason (Image: Supplied)

North Yorkshire Council’s representative for Helmsley, Cllr George Jabbour, said: “Many of the residents that I represent within the Helmsley and Sinnington division regularly rely on the excellent service provided by the surgery at Ampleforth.

“I was very concerned to hear the news yesterday about this disturbing incident.

“It is very rare for anything like this to happen in our peaceful part of the world.

“I am extremely grateful to emergency services for acting efficiently.”

Cllr George Jabbour (Image: Supplied)

A local resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's shocking, you certainly don't expect anything like this to happen in Ampleforth."

Ampleforth Surgery remains closed after the incident.

A statement on the surgery’s website says: “We expect the surgery to remain closed until at least Monday, September 4, but please continue to check this website and our Facebook page for updates.”

Cllr Jabbour added: “I have spoken with the team at Ampleforth and have been reassured that everyone is already working hard to ensure that services are resumed as soon as possible and that the demand from their patients is reliably met.

Ampleforth Surgery after the incident (Image: Karen Darley)

“I have also spoken with another local health service provider in the area and was pleased to learn that neighbouring surgeries are coming together to support Ampleforth during this difficult time, not only with dispensing medication, but also in facilitating the response to the needs of the residents.

“Due to this unforeseen incident, the practice might not be able to answer calls from residents within their usual timeframe, but please rest assured that members of staff are doing everything they can to respond quickly.”