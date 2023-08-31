Paul Wilson was in Budapest last weekend at the World Athletics Championships to see world number one Chase Ealey take gold in the women’s shot put.

Chase's distance of 20.43m – putting a shot weighing 4.4kg/8.8lb – was a season’s best.

Contained within the US athlete’s medal package was a gold for her coach, something which he said was an unusual surprise.

Paul said: "I went with her to the medal ceremony, then she was given it afterwards, when they were given the presentation box."

He’s only been coaching Chase for two years and she’s won and retained the world title in that time.

Also featuring in Budapest was Scott Lincoln, a Northallerton athlete ranked Great Britain’s number one men’s shot putter, and coached by Paul.

GB number one Scott has been trained by Paul for sixteen years. (Image: Paul Wilson)

Scott is the current Commonwealth champion but missed out on qualification for the men’s shot put final in Hungary.

Paul, 50, originally competed in discus for City of York Athletic Club (AC) and took up coaching in 2005.

He began at the original Huntington set up before moving over to York Sport in Heslington, where Chase and Scott have joined him for sessions.

Scott has been along to schools days of inspiration at the Heslington site (Image: York Sport)

The team led by Keith Morris at York Sport were given special praise for allowing Paul and his athletes to train.

Keith said: "We have been happy to support Paul since he started using our University of York athletics stadium as a City of York AC coach, when supporting our University AC and throughout his coaching of Scott and the other athletes he has worked with.

"During last year's schools day of inspiration that we held on campus we saw the impact that Paul and Scott had on the children as they took the time to talk to them, show them the medals and the distances they throw."

Chase has qualified for next year’s Paris Olympics and Paul says Scott is just 1cm away from automatic selection.

Paul’s role is unpaid and his motivation is clear.

He said: “It’s the outcome more than anything.

“I’ve coached Scott for 16 years and seen him grow to 16-time British champion and winning medals.

“It’s more about seeing how people develop.

“You’re their coach but you become their friend as well and the guys become part of your family.”

Paul singled out his wife Kerrie, plus son Harley and daughter Tegan for their support in his role which runs alongside his role as commercial director with a garden buildings design company.

Tegan will be bridesmaid at Chase Ealey’s wedding next year and Paul will be running a couple of telephone sessions during a family holiday to Italy.

He said: “Luckily I’ve got a supportive wife and kids that help otherwise none of this would be possible.

“They support the athletes as well and they’re on the journey with them.”