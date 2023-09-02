We challenged members of Press Camera Club to post their favourite holiday photo in our Facebook group with the best photo winning a £50 prize.

You can see our final selection here.

As you will notice, many did not stray too far from home for holiday photo inspiration.

And they were out, whatever the weather, which was just as well really considering what lousy summer weather we have had.

Here's a round up of our favourites:

* Michelle Sorrell goes on holiday in York and captures this timeless shot that sums up English summer fun

* Christine Hainsworth manages to contain all the excitement of going on a steam train with this shot at Goathland Station (and tempts me to use this photo for a caption competition!)

* Garry Hornby made us giggle with his photo of sunglasses on the sunflower on a rare sunny morning

Garry Hornby makes us smile with this snap! (Image: Garry Hornby)

* And this lovely shot of two sculptures on the 192 mile coast to coast walk from St Bees to Robin Hood's Bay was posted by group member Carys Tew who completed the route in 17 days (well done, Carys!)

* It's over to Scarborough for a lovely shot of waves at sunrise with a yacht in the distance sailing away at the South Bay by Kyle Brook

* Emma Richardson took us to the Blackpool airshow and got this amazing shot of the Red Arrows opening the event in style.

Well done all of you.

But this month's winner is Annie Greenhouse for this magnetic shot of the Yorkshire Coast under a brilliant blue and cloudy sky. It shows Yorkshire at its best - and the perfect place to come on holiday.

Annie Greenhouse's winning photo (Image: Annie Greenhouse)

Well done Annie, the £50 prize is yours.

Join our Camera Club

WOULD you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

New competition theme

Our theme for September will be 'Changing York' - please submit photos with captions and use the hashtag #ChangingYork. The winner will receive a £50 prize. Good luck!