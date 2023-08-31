To her many fans the much-loved star is synonymous with the great outdoors. She became a household name as co-presenter of Countryfile for five years where was often seen striding out in rural locations across the country.

Now she is championing the health benefits of nature, the outdoors and walking in her new book, Walk Yourself Happy. Part self-help and part-memoir, this is the ultimate guide to walking yourself happy physically and mentally. Through science-backed information, practical tips and Julia’s own story, the book explores how nature can soothe anxiety and stress and how building it into our everyday lives can help us eat well, sleep better and move more.

Julia knows first-hand the profound impact of nature: it has helped her survive breast cancer; overcome infertility and continue through failed IVF treatments.

Outside her television life, Julia is an ambassador for Keep Britain Tidy, The National Trust and a champion for Ordnance Survey. She co-founded The Outdoor Guide, an online resource and space for outdoor inspiration.

Julia will be in conversation with Sarah Banks, author of Wild Guide North East England, for the event.

Sarah said: “I am so excited to be hosting this event with Julia Bradbury. I have been very lucky to get my hands on an early copy of her new book, Walk Yourself Happy. It is a wonderful read and resonates with everything I feel about the immense benefits of getting out into nature. I can’t wait to chat to Julia about it and I am sure the audience will love listening to what she has to say.”

The event at the Milton Rooms is in partnership with Kemps Books.

Liz Kemp said: “We are thrilled that Kemps will be hosting Julia’s only Yorkshire event on this book launch tour. I know it will be a very special evening, giving us plenty to think about and act upon.”

Julia Bradbury will be at The Milton Rooms in Malton on Thursday, September 21, at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from The Milton Rooms or by clicking here https://themiltonrooms.com/event/kemps-presents-julia-bradbury-in-conversation-with-sarah-banks/