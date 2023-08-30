Stock worth ‘thousands of pounds’ was taken from the site of ilke Homes at Flaxby, between Knaresborough and York.

North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating the break-in but as yet, no arrests have been made.

"It was reported that on 19 August a large amount of equipment worth thousands of pounds had been stolen from the premises," a statement said.

The theft followed an auction of millions of pounds of equipment belonging to the modular housebuilder which went into administration in June. The auction was organised by Hilco Valuation Services.

A buyer told Construction Enquirer magazine: “It seemed pretty well organised with lorry loads of stuff disappearing before it could be forwarded to the successful bidders.”

The publication also reported buyers would be refunded their money.

A spokesperson for administrators AlixPartners said: “We can confirm that there was a break in on the evening of 19th August and subsequent theft at a property relating to the Ilke Homes administration.

“The administrators are now working with insurers and all related parties to minimise any losses incurred.”

Anyone with information about the break-in should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12230156480