Part of York Festival of Food and Drink, the event aims to attract entries from across the York area for in the search for the perfect pie.

Director of Bedern Hall, Roger Lee said: "It’s a real link to York’s history to stage this event in Bedern Hall given that prior to restoration the Hall was part of the famous William Wright’s Pork Butchers. The pork pie is our original street-food and we will be looking to York locals and visitors alike to help judge who makes the perfect pork pie.”

Standards will be set and trophies for the competition will be sponsored by The Company of Butchers of the City of York and awards presented by their Master.

Last year's winners were Mounfields of Bubwith in the Traditional Category and Ged Bell Butchers in the Flavoured Category.

Roger added: “Both will be with us in September to defend their titles. Support from the Butchers Company adds a little pomp to our pies.”

“We look forward to hearing from local pie-makers wanting to enter and tickets are available for the tasting and judging via the Bedern Hall website.”

The competition takes place on Friday September 29 at 6.30pm.