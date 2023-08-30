A shop on one of York’s most well-known streets is to close after just over one year of trading.
Hardy Feral, in the Shambles, is to close on September 4 after opening last August.
The shop is part of the Gold Brothers brand, the family firm behind a tourist shop empire in and around Edinburgh's Royal Mile.
It stocks cashmere and lambswool clothing and goods.
A notice in the store’s window states that it will be closing.
It reads: “We at Hardy Feral wanted to let our lovely customers know that we are sadly closing down on 04.09.23.
“We have loved being a part of the Shambles.
“If you have any exchanges please do so before 04.09.23 or refer them to our Edinburgh shop: 8-10 Johnston Terrace, Old Town, EH1 2PW.
“Thank you for your custom.
“From the girls at Hardy Feral.”
The shop is located at the Pavement end of the historic street.
