Hardy Feral, in the Shambles, is to close on September 4 after opening last August.

The shop is part of the Gold Brothers brand, the family firm behind a tourist shop empire in and around Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

Hardy Feral in the Shambles (Image: Dylan Connell)

It stocks cashmere and lambswool clothing and goods.

A notice in the store’s window states that it will be closing.

It reads: “We at Hardy Feral wanted to let our lovely customers know that we are sadly closing down on 04.09.23.

“We have loved being a part of the Shambles.

“If you have any exchanges please do so before 04.09.23 or refer them to our Edinburgh shop: 8-10 Johnston Terrace, Old Town, EH1 2PW.

“Thank you for your custom.

“From the girls at Hardy Feral.”

The shop is located at the Pavement end of the historic street.

Inside the shop (Image: Dylan Connell)