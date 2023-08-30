The stratospheric growth is attributed to pet owners feeling the cost-of-living pinch.

In a bid to avoid more costly options, they’re turning in their thousands to online pet pharmacies like VetMediUK to counteract the high cost of prescriptions.

Since launching in 2020 during the pandemic, VetMediUK has seen sales rise by over 3000 per cent, with thousands of customers flocking to get better value on pet medication and healthcare.

Dr Charlotte Inness, who set up VetMediUK, said: “We created the business to bring trusted medicines to pets and their owners at a fraction of the price.

“We want to make veterinary healthcare more affordable for customers. Since we launched, we’ve focussed 110 per cent on what our customers are asking for, which is a reliable, professional service and products delivered safely to their doorstep.”

VetMediUK is an online pet pharmacy, born out of Charlotte’s passion for ensuring animals receive the highest quality care and medications.

Charlotte qualified as a veterinary surgeon from the University of Liverpool then worked in Australia, Hong Kong, Staffordshire and finally Yorkshire.

She launched The Horse Vet in 2015, based just south of York, and she still practices today, having a loyal clientele locally. Charlotte started testing the online idea during the pandemic, when restrictions meant she couldn’t see her clients face to face.

“Creating an online pet pharmacy at vetmedi.co.uk meant I could still serve my customers with a fast, friendly and easy service, even during Covid.”

She continued: “Most online veterinary pharmacies are now owned by large corporates. VetMediUK is still independently owned, which is something we’re really proud of. We strive to give our customers the best possible service, with a fast turnaround of their orders.

“As well as being independent, we have an all-female team of three, plus support from external marketing agencies Green Ginger in Hull and Only The Kind Media near Selby. We’ll be looking to expand the team even further in spring next year.”

Charlotte added: “We have grown each and every month since we launched. It’s been an upward curve since it started and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down. We’re expecting sales to double next year.”

The VetMedi.co.uk platform offers a diverse range of veterinary medicines, supplements, and pet care essentials, all carefully curated to meet the unique needs of furry companions.

From prescription medication to preventive treatments, horse, cat and dog owners can access VetMedi.co.uk’s products by simply uploading a prescription on the site.

For more details, visit www.vetmedi.co.uk