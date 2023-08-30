Only the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor receive the award.



Earlier this year the York Gin shop won Visit York Tourism Awards Retailer of the Year for 2023. And well over 100 Google reviews now average a score of 4.8 out of 5.



York Gin’s Head of Retail Jenny O’Hara said: "We’re absolutely delighted with this accolade. We know we have a brilliant team offering amazing service. But to have that independently verified is thrilling.



"We always give 100% to customers - whether they are regular customers coming back to refill their bottle of York Gin, or visitors who are brand new to us. And we will carry on with our mission of making a visit to York Gin a truly unforgettable experience."



John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor said: “Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat."

The shop on Pavement in the historic heart of York is in the 16th Century Sir Thomas Herbert's House.



The wonky Tudor house is opposite the end of the Medieval shopping street, Shambles.

The shop sells the full York Gin range - all the gins are made in York.



It also stocks York-made souvenirs and gifts as well as locally-made treats like York Gin marmalade and Guppy's chocolates.



On weekend evenings, the shop also hosts York Gin Tasting Experiences.