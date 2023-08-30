Planning documents show most of the work at the former Banana Warehouse furniture store’s facade, in Piccadilly, should take between two and four years to complete.

Further inspections are expected to take place, as well as the removal of vegetation around the back of the building that may damage the building fabric.

Plans were approved for a Marriott-owned hotel in July 2020 and 200 construction jobs were made as a result.

Back in 2020, a spokesperson for developer Axcel Group said: “We’re very confident that the scheme before you will make a positive contribution towards the city centre in many ways.

“Tourism uses in the Castle Gateway area are encouraged.”

The Banana Warehouse

The plans received cross-party support and were approved unanimously by the City of York Council three years ago.

Now council leader Cllr Claire Douglas said: “I’m really glad to hear the applicant will be using a local contractor and supporting employment and training for local young people.”

The plans have been ongoing for almost four years and also include an ancillary restaurant/bar.

The owners of the iconic Banana Warehouse shop were given one month’s notice to close back in 2016.

It has since been reduced to rubble - apart from the facade - as work continues in preparation for it to open as a hotel.

Just next door is the 143-room Hampton by Hilton hotel and Cllr Pete Kilbane noted at the time of approval: “I’ve got a lot of sympathy with the objectors who say that the last thing York needs is another hotel.”

He added: “What it does need is facilities for York people.”

Axcel Group notes the building’s history on its website.

It reads: “One of the first buildings to be built on Piccadilly, York, in 1925.

“It was a banana warehouse built for its purpose.

“Barges used to deliver green bananas along the River Foss to the back and they would be brought through and ripened in warming cupboards.

“Then, The Banana Warehouse store was open, which was selling furniture, bric-a-brac, and pretty much anything else you can think of.

“Axcel Group has taken over this beautiful piece of history to turn this into a luxurious hotel with a historical feel.”