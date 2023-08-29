Damage of £100,000 was caused after the windows of 15 buses were smashed in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident of criminal damage happened at Tockwith Airfield, in Southfield Lane, Tockwith, on Monday, August 21, between 10pm to 9am.
The force has issued an appeal for witness and information about the incident.
A force spokesperson said: “We're now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
“In particular, we're appealing for information from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the surrounding area at the time of the incident and/or if anyone has any CCTV.
“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email chloe.winter-atkinson@northyorkshire.police.uk
“You can also call us on 101 and ask for Chloe Winter-Atkinson.
“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote our reference number 12230158082 when passing information."
