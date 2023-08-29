North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the fatal collision that occurred in York Road in the Haxby area.

The collision took place at around 8.16pm on Monday August 21 when a 30-year-old motorcyclist riding a red Honda CBR motorcycle suffered serious head injuries after colliding with a lamppost and a road sign.

A police spokesperson said: "Sadly, the motorcyclist involved in this collision has since died in hospital. His family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

"The stretch of road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the scene and the vehicle was recovered.

"Officers continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has CCTV or doorbell footage of the vehicle prior to the collision to come forward."

If you witnessed the collision or have any information which would help the investigation please email Josh.Hocken@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Josh Hocken.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230157774 when passing on information that could assist the investigation.