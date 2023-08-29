The A1(M) in North Yorkshire currently had one lane closed with slow traffic due to a crash on the A1(M) northbound from junction 44 the A64 York and Tadcaster turn off to junction 45 the A659 Wattlesyke for Boston Spa.

There was queueing traffic for four miles. Traffic was also slow in the opposite direction and drivers were being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene at about 5pm and that the crash involved two cars.

A spokesman said: "No one has been trapped or injured and the incident has now been left with the police."

The road has now reopened.