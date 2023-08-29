North Yorkshire Police say the force received a report at around 12.25pm of a man who had caused damage to Ampleforth Surgery by setting fire to it and who had assaulted a member of staff.

A force spokesperson said the man was in possession of a knife and indicated that he intended to harm himself.

“All three emergency services attended the scene, a cordon was put in place to protect members of the public, and police officers negotiated with the suspect to help resolve the situation safely," the spokesperson said.

“At around 1.35pm police officers restrained a man and he was arrested and taken into custody.”

The spokesperson said no serious injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished by firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say four fire crews were called to the incident.

A service spokesperson said: “Crews from Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside, Malton and Thirsk have been called to a fire in a commercial property.

“This resulted in fire, heat and smoke damage to the lobby area.

“Crews used a hose reel jet, four breathing apparatus, thermal imaging camera, positive pressure ventilation fan and various ladders."

Station Manager Tony Walker of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Police and fire are currently investigating the cause of a serious fire in Ampleforth.

"Crews from Helmsley Kirkbymoorside and Malton did a tremendous job saving the property."