North Yorkshire Police officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak following a theft in Knaresborough.

A police spokesperson said: "On the afternoon of Sunday July 23, the victim had his wallet stolen and bank cards were then later used to purchase items.

"Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230137082.