A GP surgery in North Yorkshire has closed due to a serious fire.
Ampleforth Surgery is closed due to the incident.
Speaking on Facebook, a spokesperson for the surgery said: “Due to a serious fire Ampleforth Surgery is closed for the foreseeable future.
“Please bare with us.
“If you urgently need a prescription please visit a local pharmacy, Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside pharmacies are aware of the situation.”
More to follow.
