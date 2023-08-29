A GP surgery in North Yorkshire has closed due to a serious fire.

Ampleforth Surgery is closed due to the incident.

Speaking on Facebook, a spokesperson for the surgery said: “Due to a serious fire Ampleforth Surgery is closed for the foreseeable future.

“Please bare with us.

“If you urgently need a prescription please visit a local pharmacy, Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside pharmacies are aware of the situation.”

More to follow.