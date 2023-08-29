The county’s police force says the collision involved three vehicles and happened at 5.20pm on Saturday, August 26, on the A61 between Ripley and South Stainley.

A force spokesperson said: “Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man died.

“The man’s family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.”

A dark coloured Suzuki Bandit motorcycle, a dark coloured Land Rover and a white Ford Transit Van were involved in the collision.

The road was closed for several hours while police carried out investigation work at the scene of the crash.

“The driver of the Land Rover Discovery and the Ford Transit both stopped at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries,” said the spokesperson.

“We believe that the motorcyclist was travelling with a group of unknown motorcycles immediately before the collision and he was at the rear of the group.”

Sergeant Paul Cording BEM of North Yorkshire Police said: “Sad news from the weekend following a fatal collision between and Ripon and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the man that has died."

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have any dashcam footage of the crash or the vehicles prior to the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with any information or footage is urged to save the footage and contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12230161248, or email ross.moralee@northyorkshire.police.uk

Sgt Paul Cording added: “If you have any information or dashcam that may assist our investigation then please do call us on 101.”