All Saints in North Street will take part in the New Wave scheme which will provide training in youth engagement, as well as funding to produce events in collaboration with younger adults.

Following success in the scheme, staff at All Saints have worked with young volunteers to design a special Heritage Open Days event targeted at the 18-25-year-old demographic.

Bishop Glyn Webster said that All Saints North Street was "really proud" to have been selected for the scheme, which reflects the church’s ethos of welcome and inclusivity.

Community engagement officer, Ruth Mather, said: “It has been a great experience to work with the talented and imaginative group of young people here at All Saints North Street. I’ve really enjoyed learning from them and we are all really excited about our event.”

A project called 'Glassmaster: A Stained Glass Challenge' will take place from September 11-13 at All Saints, with attendees searching for clues to help their group create the best stained glass window design – with a £100 York Gift Card up for grabs for each evening’s winning design.