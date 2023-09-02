The new department aims to coordinate, collaborate and innovate on catchment improvements to help Yorkshire Water and others deliver its environmental commitments to both customers and regulators.

The 34-strong team will be working closely with community groups to understand what is important to them and develop a way of working together to improve river health in partnership.

Kevin Reardon, head of river health at Yorkshire Water, said: “We are committed as a business to playing our part to further improve river and coastal water quality around the region. The health of our rivers is a key national conversation and we all have a lot to do to deliver investment in the areas that will make improvements to water quality.

“We know river and coastal water quality is a key priority for our customers and this new department illustrates our commitment to doing the right thing and working hard, alongside other stakeholders, as we begin our largest programme of environmental investment since privatisation."

Applications for the new roles within the department are now open and can be found on the Yorkshire Water careers website.

Roles available include, environmental investigation lead, river health improvement manager and river health partnership and community engagement advisor.