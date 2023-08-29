Schools in York are once again taking part in a campaign that was developed last year, in partnership with City of York Council, in a bid to showcase all the positive reasons why heading back into school is something that pupils don’t want to miss out on as well as showing the negative impact it could have if there is a lack of attendance.

As The Press reported last year, Department for Education figures show 12 per cent of pupils missed at least 10 per cent of sessions in the school year 2022/23 and were considered persistently absent from the 49 primary schools that reported numbers for York.

The rate was lower than secondary schools, where the figure stood at 25.1 per cent.

Councillor Bob Webb, the council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education – himself a teacher – believes that there are a lot of positive benefits for children if they attend school.

He said: “Going to school every day really helps children and young people to develop, learn and grow in a stable and secure place with their friends and peers.

James Rourke, head teacher at Lord Deramore’s Primary School in Heslington, says that they are here to support any child that might be struggling.

He said: “The start of a new school year is a great time to start new routines and get into good habits.

“Schools are here to support all families with school attendance so do reach out to us if your child is struggling.”

For more information on attending school, visit www.york.gov.uk/SchoolAttendance